Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $370.00. The stock traded as low as $335.30 and last traded at $341.79, with a volume of 600988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.69.
DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.04.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.40 and its 200-day moving average is $455.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.
About Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
