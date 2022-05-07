Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $445.00 to $370.00. The stock traded as low as $335.30 and last traded at $341.79, with a volume of 600988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $341.69.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $413.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.04.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $389.40 and its 200-day moving average is $455.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

