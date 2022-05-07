DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) to report $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.37 billion and the lowest is $2.42 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $13.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.58 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Edward Jones raised DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $129.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $107.38 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

