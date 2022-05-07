Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $78.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $928.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter worth $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.