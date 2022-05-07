Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.19 per share for the quarter. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $3.800-$4.100 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $42.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.32 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.15 million, a P/E ratio of -64.55 and a beta of 0.68. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $58.25.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $295,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.