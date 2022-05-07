Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Shares Down 9.3%

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 28,694 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 151,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 16.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.