ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €15.50 by Warburg Research

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €15.50 ($16.32) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

ZIL2 has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.53) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($16.84) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €7.44 ($7.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €7.05 ($7.42) and a 52 week high of €18.18 ($19.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

