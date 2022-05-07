Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Employers worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Employers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Employers by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

EIG opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.27. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21). Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

