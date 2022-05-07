Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ENTA stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
