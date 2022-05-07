Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.43) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,683 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,777. 11.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

