ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Trading 2.6% Higher

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 7.12 and last traded at 7.12. 3,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 6,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.94.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ENEOS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

Get ENEOS alerts:

About ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY)

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; imports and sells gas, such as LNG and liquefied petroleum gas; and offers copper concentrate, electrolytic coppers, electronic materials, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.