Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Set at C$14.00 by Raymond James

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$14.00 target price by Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.54% from the company’s current price.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC raised their price target on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.75.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$7.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69. The stock has a market cap of C$711.15 million and a P/E ratio of -37.76. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.25.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$321.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

