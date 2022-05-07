Enrique Hernandez, Jr. Sells 5,805 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chevron stock opened at $170.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.99.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 127.6% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 60.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,479,000 after purchasing an additional 573,006 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 46.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.09.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.