Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,095,000 after purchasing an additional 257,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE JBL opened at $58.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil (Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.