Equitable (EQH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Equitable to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQH stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.15%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $916,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,032,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

