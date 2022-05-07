Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.67.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CENT opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $52,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 47.5% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 191,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 61,620 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2,476.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 59,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $84,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

