Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thomson Reuters Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.00.

TRI opened at C$121.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.95. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of C$111.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$156.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$132.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$139.67. The stock has a market cap of C$59.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.10 billion.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total transaction of C$80,687.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,582,415.60. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total transaction of C$632,847.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at C$1,198.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.572 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.