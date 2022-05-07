Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.90 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CSFB cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.20.

TSE:RNW opened at C$17.85 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.38%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

