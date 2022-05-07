Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.67.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $40.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.56.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.