Establishment Labs (ESTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Establishment Labs has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Establishment Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $61.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 1.08. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47.

ESTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,868,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

