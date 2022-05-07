EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EDRY. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of EuroDry from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

EuroDry stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.36. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $104.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.17.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter. EuroDry had a net margin of 48.34% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EuroDry will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EuroDry during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EuroDry by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in EuroDry by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in EuroDry by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EuroDry in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of ten drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Ultramax drybulk carrier, two Kamsarmax carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a cargo capacity of 726,555 deadweight tons.

