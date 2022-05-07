EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVOP. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 740.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $1,047,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in EVO Payments by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

