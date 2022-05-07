Exelon (EXC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Exelon to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Exelon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. Exelon has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $50.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other news, Director William P. Bowers bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

