Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $14.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Fastly traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 54595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $96,881.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $275,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,428 shares of company stock worth $996,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after acquiring an additional 249,398 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 42,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 815.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 482,006 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

