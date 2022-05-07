Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.12

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 1897287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.69.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,104,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,224 over the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 955,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,132 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 62,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,588 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

