Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

AGM stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $94.20 and a twelve month high of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Sexton purchased 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.