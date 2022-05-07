FibroGen (FGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.77). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FibroGen by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 373,501 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 106,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $9,059,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 748.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 269,830 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

About FibroGen (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.