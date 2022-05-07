Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average is $106.33. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $153.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 62.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 103.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

