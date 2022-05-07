Finance Of America Companies (FOA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Finance Of America Companies to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $382.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.62 million. On average, analysts expect Finance Of America Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FOA opened at $2.49 on Friday. Finance Of America Companies has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

FOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $4.50 to $3.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

