First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

FCR.UN stock opened at C$15.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.00. First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$15.49 and a 12-month high of C$19.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18. The company has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

