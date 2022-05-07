First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.00.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$15.61 on Thursday. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$15.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.00.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

