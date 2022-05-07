First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Lowered to C$21.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.53% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

Shares of TSE FCR.UN opened at C$15.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45. First Capital Realty has a 1 year low of C$15.49 and a 1 year high of C$19.19.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

