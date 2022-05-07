First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $274.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.61. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.