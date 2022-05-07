First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $17.95.

First Financial Northwest ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest (Get Rating)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.