First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.02

Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.02 and traded as high as $14.73. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 44,040 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

