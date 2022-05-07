First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE) Shares Down 1.5%

First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) was down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.66 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 26 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EPRE – Get Rating) by 2,079.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.16% of First Trust TCW ESG Premier Equity ETF worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

