Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of FBC opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.51. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.37). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 5,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.52 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBC. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 658,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,638,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 994,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 547,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 529,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,896,000 after acquiring an additional 395,556 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after acquiring an additional 320,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

