Fluent (FLNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.06 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLNT. StockNews.com began coverage on Fluent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Fluent by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fluent by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Fluent by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fluent during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fluent by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 23,755 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

