Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £150 by UBS Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) received a £150 ($187.38) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLTR. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £159.90 ($199.75) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($186.13) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a £138 ($172.39) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £146.53 ($183.05).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,500 ($106.18) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of GBX 7,600 ($94.94) and a 52-week high of £162.75 ($203.31). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,662.21 and a 200-day moving average of £105.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.94 billion and a PE ratio of -35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

