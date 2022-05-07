Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given a C$58.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has been given a C$58.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential downside of 7.83% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TD Securities downgraded Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.81.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$62.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.44. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$54.32 and a 52-week high of C$65.13.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortis news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$1,037,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.85, for a total value of C$1,217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,814,408.95. Insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615 in the last ninety days.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.