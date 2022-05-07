Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Raised to C$60.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$61.81.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$62.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Fortis has a 1-year low of C$54.32 and a 1-year high of C$65.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$59.44.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$900,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,724,819.35. Also, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615 in the last 90 days.

Fortis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.