Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,296 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 10.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 7.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at about $781,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.99.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

