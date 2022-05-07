Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a C$180.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$199.64.

FNV opened at C$193.98 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$158.27 and a 1-year high of C$216.32. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$37.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$200.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$183.53.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$877,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,714,595. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at C$9,512,689.34. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

