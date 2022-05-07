Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of FELE opened at $70.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.03. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $68.27 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 226.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

