Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FSP opened at $4.89 on Thursday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $49,816.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

