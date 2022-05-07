Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FRPT. Benchmark assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $183.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day moving average is $104.65.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,474 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after acquiring an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,202,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,528,000 after acquiring an additional 52,744 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

