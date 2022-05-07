Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Trading 6.1% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $26.22. 10,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 689,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 77.29% and a return on equity of 235.87%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FYBR. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,011,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,633,000 after buying an additional 354,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,144,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822,136 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,443,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,795,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,240,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,940,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,181,000 after acquiring an additional 815,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

About Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

