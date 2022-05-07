FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Shares Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.51. 12,607 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 4,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.16% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.