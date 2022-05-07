FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.51. 12,607 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 4,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:XJUN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 5.82% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

