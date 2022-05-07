fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $3.42. fuboTV shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 292,752 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Get fuboTV alerts:

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in fuboTV by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 68,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 39.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 221.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 7.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $601.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.69.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.