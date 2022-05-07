Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Fulcrum Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FULC opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.52. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,174,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $173,784.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 506,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,252.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FULC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

