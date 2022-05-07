Full House Resorts (FLL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Full House Resorts to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $270.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Full House Resorts by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.